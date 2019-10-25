Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for IBERIABANK Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBERIABANK in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IBKC. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $390,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 102.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $372,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.