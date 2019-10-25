Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Issued By B. Riley

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

SKX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,936,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

