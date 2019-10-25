Q3 Asset Management Makes New $974,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for 2.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 34,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000.

PHO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. 33,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

