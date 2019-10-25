Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Increased by B. Riley

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Radian Group stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.