Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.79 on Friday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in LKQ by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,749,000. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after buying an additional 2,117,077 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

