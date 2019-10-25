Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Lear in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.25 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of LEA opened at $121.47 on Thursday. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Lear by 46.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lear by 546.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Lear by 11.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 76,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $5,329,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.