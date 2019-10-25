Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 364.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,751 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

