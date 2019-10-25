Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLR. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of CLR opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 59.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 472,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 177,124 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.