Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Exfo Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exfo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04.

TSE:EXF opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of C$3.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.25.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

