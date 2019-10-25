Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) PT Lowered to $155.00

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,800. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $71,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 136.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.