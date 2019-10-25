PureCircle (LON:PURE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $249.83

PureCircle Limited (LON:PURE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $249.83 and traded as low as $126.60. PureCircle shares last traded at $130.40, with a volume of 40,174 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCircle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.50. The company has a market cap of $249.03 million and a P/E ratio of -24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

