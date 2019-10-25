Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 793,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,863,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

