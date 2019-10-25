Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.90

Shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.50. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 2,026 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

