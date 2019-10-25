Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) Trading Up 5.9%

Provision Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 586,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 221,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO)

Provision Holding, Inc focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations.

