Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,905,000 after buying an additional 944,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,065,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,069,000 after buying an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,522,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,959. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.