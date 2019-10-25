Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,255 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 124.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

URI traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 467,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,621. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

