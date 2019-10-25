Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,199 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.
Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,839,146. The firm has a market cap of $400.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
