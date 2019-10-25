Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKK. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 53.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,394. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

