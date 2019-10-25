Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 82.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $216,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $216,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.22. 74,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,920. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

