Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.715-71.068 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.97 billion.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

