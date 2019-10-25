Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after buying an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $123.45. 2,253,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,828,922. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.