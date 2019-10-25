Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after purchasing an additional 127,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

NYSE HD traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.55. 70,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

