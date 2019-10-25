Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PMO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 147.14 ($1.92).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of LON PMO traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 86.46 ($1.13). 3,236,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.