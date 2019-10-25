Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PDS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 1,149,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,080. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDS. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

