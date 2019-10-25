Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 25%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 250,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 172,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.99.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$27.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

