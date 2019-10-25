PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. PostRock Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

About PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PostRock Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostRock Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.