Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 14th. Numis Securities lowered Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,185 ($15.48).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 980.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 697.60 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

