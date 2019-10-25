Polo Resources (LON:POL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Polo Resources Limited (LON:POL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $2.88. Polo Resources shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 34,497 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

About Polo Resources (LON:POL)

Polo Resources Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments, buyouts, and strategic investments. It considers direct and indirect investments in natural resources and mine development companies and also exploration companies involved in supporting and related activities and companies involved in processing and downstream activities – both listed or unlisted; and specializes in selecting, acquiring, and managing investments in companies and projects with producing assets and/or reserves and resources.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Polo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.