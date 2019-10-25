Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $103.29.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.