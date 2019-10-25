Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.17.
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $103.29.
About Polaris Industries
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
