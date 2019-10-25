Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.812-6.812 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $103.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.17.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

