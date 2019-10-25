Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.85

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.85 and traded as high as $65.65. Plexus shares last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 2,198 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,503 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $86,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,045 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $230,929.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,480 shares of company stock worth $1,590,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

