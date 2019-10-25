PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $26,692.00 and $28.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

