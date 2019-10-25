Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). Pivotal Software reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

PVTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of PVTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.97. 102,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,342. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $306,903.58. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,077,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

