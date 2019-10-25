Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 2,140,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $875.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 113.87%. The business had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

