Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

