Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Sunday, October 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

CDEV stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $970.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,312,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

