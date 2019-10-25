Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) a $62.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NYSE:WAL opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,465,000 after buying an additional 296,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,495,000 after buying an additional 204,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585,020 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,024,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

