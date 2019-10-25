Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.86. 17,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,148. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

