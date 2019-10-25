Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.83.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.75. 357,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 47,174 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,687,031.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.