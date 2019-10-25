Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) Stock Price Up 100%

Shares of Pine Valley Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) rose 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF)

Pine Valley Mining Corp. develops and markets metallurgical coal. The company was founded on March 5, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Valley Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Valley Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.