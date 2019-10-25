Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $6.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $33.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.35 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $33.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,011,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 357,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,800. The company has a market capitalization of $152.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

