Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

