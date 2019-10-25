Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) vs. Summit Materials (NASDAQ:SUM) Financial Comparison

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Piedmont Lithium and Summit Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Materials 0 4 7 0 2.64

Summit Materials has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Summit Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Summit Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Summit Materials 0.94% 1.68% 0.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Summit Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Summit Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) -4.34 Summit Materials $2.10 billion 1.20 $36.33 million $0.15 150.00

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Materials has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Piedmont Lithium on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.