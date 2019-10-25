Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

PLAB traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 646,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,570. The stock has a market cap of $771.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.64. Photronics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,843 shares of company stock worth $711,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,450,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,065 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

