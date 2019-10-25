Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 112,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 1,807,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,278. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

