PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

PUGOY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGOY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

