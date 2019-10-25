Peter Pelham Sells 3,245 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Pelham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $43.56 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $604.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 205.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

