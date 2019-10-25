Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Personalis alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,396. Personalis has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Personalis (PSNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.