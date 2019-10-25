Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

PFMT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,573. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 140,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 790,788 shares of company stock worth $798,797. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 2,150,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 92.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

