People (CVE:PEO) PT Raised to C$11.50

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on People from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 target price on People and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

People stock opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.56. People has a 12 month low of C$6.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $545.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

